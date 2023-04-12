UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Offices
Seaview Offices for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
455 m²
€ 995,731
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m. in one of the most wonderful corners of Pieria. The…
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Ormos Prinou, Greece
3 bath
€ 890,000
Villa in the area of Skala Prinou in Thassos. It has a total area of 250 sq.m. Located o…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
140 m²
€ 627,311
For sale business of 140 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer magnificent views of…
Hotel 1 room
Polychrono, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
We offer for sale a hotel in a tourist village of Kassandra peninsula, consisting of two bui…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
600 m²
€ 995,731
It is offered for sale 25 office premises on the fourth floor in a multi-story building in t…
Commercial
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
220 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11108 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Agioi Anargiroi for €350.000 . This 220 sq.…
Hotel 1 room
Kato Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Building for sale total area of 360 sqm (ground floor, first floor, second floor), which c…
Commercial 1 room
District of Heraklion, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,152,200
For sale commercial property on main street of the city with large commercial shops
Commercial
Athens, Greece
687 m²
€ 2,130,865
It is offered for sale 8 apartments in a residential multi-storey building in the center of …
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
400 m²
€ 398,293
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 368,421
There is provided fr sale big accommodation(450sq.m) on 0 floor in the central of Athens in …
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
205 m²
€ 746,799
It is proposed for sale a residential complex of 4 semi-detached houses with pools in Herakl…
