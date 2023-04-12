UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Office
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Offices
Mountain View Offices for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
Athens
9
Municipality of Athens
9
alimos
2
Office
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial
Athens, Greece
57 m²
€ 358,463
It is offered for sale a commercial premises on the second floor of 57 sq.m in the center of…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Makri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,244,664
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the mountain opens up from…
Commercial 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 945,945
Business of rented rooms is suggested for sale in Hersonissos, Crete. The business is 540sqm…
Manufacture
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 421 m²
€ 58,316
Property Code. 3-657 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for €60.000. Discover the…
Commercial 1 room
Neo Keramidi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 79,659
For sale business of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,493,597
We offer for sale a three storey building of 360 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. On the base…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 020 m²
€ 2,389,755
Offered for sale Aparthotel 1020 sq.m, which is located in the beautiful place of Nidri, on …
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
780 m²
€ 876,244
For sale, the hotel, which is located in the largest city of Crete Heraklione, has a chic vi…
Hotel 1 room
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale a 2-level building located opposite a famous 5-star hotel in the peninsula Sithonia…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
480 m²
€ 2,160,737
Investment real estate for sale in the coastal zone of Heraklion. This is a neoclassical bui…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 650 m²
€ 846,372
For sale business of 1650 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The property is for sale fur…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
270 m²
€ 597,439
It is offered for sale commercial premises with a total area of 270 square meters. m. The ro…
Properties features in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map