UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Manufacture
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Manufactures
Seaview Manufacture buildings for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
Athens
6
Municipality of Athens
6
Paiania
3
Lavrion
1
Manufacture
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 500 m²
€ 2,788,048
For sale is a three-star hotel with an area of 2500 sq.m, located in the area of Serres, jus…
Hotel 1 room
South Pilio Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a hotel under construction, which is located in the resort village of sout…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
€ 796,585
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
530 m²
€ 398,293
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 109,530
Offices are offered in the center of the city of Thessaloniki, of area 105 sq.m. Office is l…
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 2,887,621
Offered for sale Hotel 1.000 sq.m on a land plot of 1.500 sq.m on the island of Levkada. The…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
621 m²
€ 448,079
The building * architectural monument * is located in the Metaxurgio area
Commercial
Greece, Greece
1 700 m²
€ 418,207
A four-story building is for sale, which consists of 12 apartments and two-commercial premis…
Shop
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
€ 65,000
Retail store in a business complex with a total surface of 157.03 sq.m.It comprises of an 80…
Commercial 1 room
Korinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 378,378
Available for purchase a restaurant-cafe bar, it is located in the popular resort of the Oly…
Hotel
Athens, Greece
2 415 m²
€ 2,091,036
It is offered for sale a hotel 2.415 sq.m which consists of 48 double rooms with its own bal…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
540 m²
€ 711,948
Commercial premises for sale in Thessaloniki, with an area of 540 m ². The room consists of …
Properties features in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map