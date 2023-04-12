Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
6
Municipality of Athens
6
Paiania
3
Lavrion
1
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Manufacturein Athens, Greece
Manufacture
Athens, Greece
460 m²
€ 46,000
Property Code. 1247 - Agricaltural Gerakas FOR SALE. Size: 460 m2, Price46.000 € Code: 124…
Manufacturein Paiania, Greece
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
3 199 m²
€ 32,000
Property Code. 1125 - Exclusivity Agricaltural Paiania FOR SALE. Size: 3199 sq.m, Price32.00…
Manufacturein Paiania, Greece
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
1 323 m²
€ 13,000
Ref: 1127 - For sale Paiania VRESTEZA Land total area 1323 sq.m. The land has a total of 18 …
Manufacturein Paiania, Greece
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
1 525 m²
€ 15,000
Ref: 1129 - VRANGOS TSALMEZA Paianias SALE Land total area 1525 sq.m. The land has 5 rows an…
Manufacturein Lavrion, Greece
Manufacture
Lavrion, Greece
15 000 m²
€ 275,000
Ref: 168 - Thoriko - Lavrion Lavrion SALE Land with an area of 15000 square meters, The area…
Manufacturein Athens, Greece
Manufacture
Athens, Greece
6 000 m²
€ 400,000
Ref: 153 - Kifissia Paliagianni Area - Karaiskaki SALE Land with 6000 sqm area (3.190 parcel…

Properties features in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir