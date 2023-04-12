UAE
Hotel 1 room
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
The hotel of 2.415 sq.m. is offered for sale. It consists of 48 double rooms with a balcony …
Hotel
Greece, Greece
8 000 m²
€ 6,472,254
For sale hotel with an area of 8000 sq.m in central Greece. The windows offer magnificent vi…
Commercial 1 room
Amoudara, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 248,933
For sale bussiness space in a touristic area in front of the main street 250sqm. It is locat…
Commercial 1 room
Xanthates, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 99,573
Sale business space area of 50 sq.m on the ground floor. On the second floor there is a li…
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 298,719
50% of the hotel business in central Greece is for sale. Three-storey hotel with a total are…
Commercial 1 room
Nea Potidea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 64,723
For sale business of 118 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the city, the sea ope…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
220 m²
€ 945,945
For sale business of 220 sq.m in Crete. The business consists of a tavern with a total area …
Commercial
Athens, Greece
720 m²
€ 2,509,243
It is proposed for sale commercial premises with a flat bed of 720 square meters in the cent…
Commercial
Athens, Greece
5 127 m²
€ 3,733,993
For sale business of 5127 sq.m in Athens. The windows offer magnificent views of the city. T…
Commercial
Greece, Greece
420 m²
€ 1,692,743
For sale business with a total area of 420 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The business consist…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 58,748
For sale a commercial property in the suburbs of Thessaloniki, close to the sea. The propert…
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 188,193
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate of 130 sq.m. in the Municipality of Kallit…
