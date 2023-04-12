Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

UAE
7
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial 1 room
Nea Gonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 83,641
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the city, the sea ope…
Hotel 25 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
27 bath
1 260 m²
€ 5,000,000
The hotel under construction is located in a popular Nikiti village only 50 meters to nice p…
Commercial 1 room
Kriopigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,493,597
We offer you a new apartment in a residential complex of the resort village on the Peninsula…
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Korydallos, Greece
14 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 288,762
For sale business of 550 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city, the sea opens …
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 149,360
For sale business of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 59,744
Commercial space for sale near the city center, close to the central streets of Thessaloniki…
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,095,305
For sale business of 451 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 700 m²
€ 547,652
Exclusive offer! Plant for sale 1700 sq.m. on a plot of 9000 sq.m. Also on this site is an a…
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
310 m²
€ 1,095,305
For sale hotel with an area of 310 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki regio…
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
602 m²
€ 577,524
For sale hotel near the popular tourist resort of northern Greece. The hotel area is 950 sq.…
Hotel 49 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
49 bath
5 500 m²
€ 3,000,000
Property Code: HPS137 - Hotel FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €3.000.000 . This …
Commercial 1 room
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 49,787
For sale business of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is air conditioning and heating
