Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Real estate for investment

Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
11
Municipality of Athens
11
alimos
1
Investment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 roomin Nea Gonia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Gonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 83,641
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the city, the sea ope…
Hotel 25 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 25 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
27 bath 1 260 m²
€ 5,000,000
The hotel under construction is located in a popular Nikiti village only 50 meters to nice p…
Commercial 1 roomin Kriopigi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kriopigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,493,597
We offer you a new apartment in a residential complex of the resort village on the Peninsula…
Commercial 7 bedroomsin Korydallos, Greece
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Korydallos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 288,762
For sale business of 550 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city, the sea opens …
Commercial 1 roomin Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 149,360
For sale business of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 59,744
Commercial space for sale near the city center, close to the central streets of Thessaloniki…
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,095,305
For sale business of 451 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 700 m²
€ 547,652
Exclusive offer! Plant for sale 1700 sq.m. on a plot of 9000 sq.m. Also on this site is an a…
Hotelin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
310 m²
€ 1,095,305
For sale hotel with an area of 310 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki regio…
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Greece, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
602 m²
€ 577,524
For sale hotel near the popular tourist resort of northern Greece. The hotel area is 950 sq.…
Hotel 49 bedroomsin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 49 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
49 bath 5 500 m²
€ 3,000,000
Property Code: HPS137 - Hotel FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €3.000.000 . This …
Commercial 1 roomin Peristasi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 49,787
For sale business of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is air conditioning and heating

Properties features in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

with by the sea
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir