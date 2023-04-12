UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Investment
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Real estate for investment
Investment Properties for Sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
Athens
11
Municipality of Athens
11
alimos
1
Investment
Clear all
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 130,000
HOTEL ROOM - ANNUAL RETURN 4,5% - NO MAINTENANCE FEES L.D401: Loft apartment with a total a…
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
HOTEL ROOM - ANNUAL RETURN 4,5% - NO MAINTENANCE FEES L.SF1: Studio apartment with a total …
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 98,000
HOTEL ROOM - ANNUAL RETURN 4,5% - NO MAINTENANCE FEES -L.A104: Studio apartment with a tota…
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 92,000
HOTEL ROOM - ANNUAL RETURN 4,5% - NO MAINTENANCE FEES L.B103: Studio apartment with a total…
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
1 bath
€ 22,000
Property Code: 3-944 - Business FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €22.000. This 5…
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
€ 11,000
Property Code: 3-886 - Business FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Vosporos for €11.000. This 75 sq. m.…
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
€ 33,000
Property Code: 3-884 - Business FOR SALE in Sikies Agioi Theodoroi for €33.000. This 50 sq. …
Investment
Athens, Greece
€ 330,000
Property Code: 1456 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for €330.000 . This 183 sq. m.…
Investment 6 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath
280 m²
€ 50,000
Property Code: 1416 - FOR SALE 6 Spaces, Side to side Business of total surface 280 sq.m, …
Investment 3 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath
116 m²
€ 20,000
ID: 1151 - Tsakos Agias Paraskevi SELL Office with a total area of 116 sq.m. Semi-basement. …
Investment 1 bedroom
alimos, Greece
88 m²
€ 35,000
Ref: 1131 - For sale Palio Faliro Business total area of 88 sq.m. Ground floor. Area consist…
Properties features in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece
with by the sea
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map