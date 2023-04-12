Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
63
Municipality of Athens
63
Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotelin Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
1 600 m²
€ 4,800,000
For sale hotel with an area of 1600 sq.m in Attica. The windows offer magnificent views of t…
Hotel 4 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
240 m²
€ 750,000
For sale building with an area of 240 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 2 levels. T…

Properties features in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir