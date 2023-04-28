Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

Hotel 1 room in Arachova, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Arachova, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 7,875,000
There is provided for sale a three-storey hotel located in the resort of Arachova, just two …
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Sarandi, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Sarandi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale business of 114 sq.meters in central Greece. A view of the mountain opens up from t…
Commercial 1 room in kalybia libadiou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
kalybia libadiou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
Offer for sale, building located in the rea of Arachova close to Parnassos. 3 different apar…
