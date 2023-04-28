Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece

Commercial real estate in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras
2
demotike enoteta arachobes
2
Municipality of Thiva
2
demotike enoteta thisbes
1
Municipality of Tanagra
1
Municipal Unit of Inofyta
1
Municipal Unit of Thebes
1
5 properties total found
Commercial 4 rooms in ampelochori, Greece
Commercial 4 rooms
ampelochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 540,000
There is a two-storey building with 4 appartments in thesuburban town Pallini in East Attica…
Hotel 1 room in Arachova, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Arachova, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 7,875,000
There is provided for sale a three-storey hotel located in the resort of Arachova, just two …
Commercial 1 room in Inofyta, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Inofyta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 8,500,000
There is provided for sale a property that is intended for commercial use and is located in …
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Sarandi, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Sarandi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale business of 114 sq.meters in central Greece. A view of the mountain opens up from t…
Commercial 1 room in kalybia libadiou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
kalybia libadiou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
Offer for sale, building located in the rea of Arachova close to Parnassos. 3 different apar…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir