Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
270 m²
€ 650,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
280 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale a complex of villas with a total area of 280 square meters.m in the Chania region, …
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
€ 1,320,000
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
455 m²
€ 945,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
750 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a hotel complex on the island of Crete, with an area of 750 sq.m. on a tot…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
663 m²
€ 2,310,000
The business consists of five furnished villas with beautiful sea views!
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
2 500 m²
€ 600,000
For sale Beach Bar in a resort village near Chania. The business is on the first line and oc…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
623 m²
€ 900,000
A complex of 6 villas is for sale at the final stage of construction. Villa 1: with an area …
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
466 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale boutique hotel with an area of 466 sq.m in Chania Prefecture. The hotel consists of…
Commercial 7 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
315 m²
€ 860,000
For sale a residential complex of 315 square meters on the island of Crete. It has magnifice…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
942 m²
€ 3,550,000
For sale business of 942 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer mountain views. The …
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
850 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel with an area of 850 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer sea views,…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
530 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with an area of 530 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer views of t…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
957 m²
€ 1,499,000
It is proposed for sale a residential complex of five villas under construction with a swimm…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
404 m²
€ 1,175,000
For sale business of 404 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer sea views, the city.…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale hotel corresponding to the modern style on the coast of the Aegean Sea. The total a…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
450 m²
€ 660,000
For sale business for a mini hotel located in the tourist area of Heraklion in Crete, near t…
Commercial real estate
Korfalonas, Greece
29 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,550,000
For sale business of 942 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotel 13 rooms
Kalathas, Greece
13 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel of 850 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Hotel 54 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
54 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful…
Hotel 5 rooms
Neo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 530 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. There is a fireplace.The …
Commercial 6 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Suggested for sale an under-construction residential complex of 4 semi-detached houses with …
Hotel 20 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
20 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
Commercial real estate
Agia Pelagia, Greece
12 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,600,000
For sale business of 756 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving…
Hotel 23 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
23 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
Hotel 30 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
30 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
Commercial 1 room
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,590,000
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotel 33 rooms
Kavrochori, Greece
33 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Hotel 54 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
54 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,195,000
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
Commercial 1 room
Kamisiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,499,000
Suggested for sale a residential complex of five villas with a swimming pool under construct…
