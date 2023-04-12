UAE
7
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Region of Crete, Greece
246 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial real estate
Káto Stalós, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 855,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: par…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
270 m²
€ 650,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
389 m²
€ 421,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
442 m²
€ 1,350,000
Commercial real estate
Region of Crete, Greece
278 m²
€ 1,325,000
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
780 m²
€ 550,000
We offer for sale commercial real estate in the city of Heraklion in Crete. The building wit…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
1 700 m²
€ 2,700,000
Two independent industrial buildings are for sale. The first building has an area of 1090 m2…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 1,700,000
For sale three-story hotel with an area of 2,000 sq.m. under construction. It is possible to…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
1 278 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 5-story old building built on a plot of 900m2. There is a parking space on the site…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
292 m²
€ 550,000
The current business is for sale with a total area of 292 sq.m. The first floor with an area…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
256 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 256 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is loca…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
312 m²
€ 530,000
Commercial real estate for sale 312 sq.m. in the center of Heraklion, in Crete. The building…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
575 m²
€ 320,000
Unfinished building for sale 575 m ² in Crete. The building is under construction and has a …
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
390 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale business with a total area of 950 sq.m ( 500 sq.m + 450 sq.m ) on which 2 villas ar…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
€ 1,320,000
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
276 m²
€ 500,000
For sale business of 276 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer magnificent views of…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
735 m²
€ 1,000,000
This complex is located west of Chania, near the village of Tavronitis and the village of Ko…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
548 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale business consisting of 6 apartments and 2 two-level apartments. On the first floor …
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
806 m²
€ 1,600,000
Investment real estate for sale in the industrial zone of Heraklion with a total area of 804…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
2 470 m²
€ 1,200,000
Sale of business in Heraklion in Crete. It consists of 4 separate buildings with a total are…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
455 m²
€ 945,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 1,600,000
On sale is a land plot in which there is a very famous factory in Chania. The plot area is 5…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 1200 square meters.mna island of Crete. The hotel has…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
480 m²
€ 2,170,000
Investment real estate for sale in the coastal zone of Heraklion. This is a neoclassical bui…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
200 m²
€ 900,000
A finished business designed for the construction of 4 villas ( 1st villa is fully ready for…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
535 m²
€ 1,200,000
Small hotel for sale and a separate maisonette in. Chania — a total of 535 sq.m of living sp…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
980 m²
€ 2,150,000
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 980 square meters on the island of Crete. The hotel h…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
663 m²
€ 2,310,000
The business consists of five furnished villas with beautiful sea views!
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
300 m²
€ 700,000
For sale a restaurant business of 300 square meters in the Platanyas-Hanya area. The room ha…
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
249 m²
€ 430,000
For sale is a building with a total area of 249 sq.m in the city of Chania. The building con…
