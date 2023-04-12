Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
197 properties total found
Commercial real estatein Káto Stalós, Greece
Commercial real estate
Káto Stalós, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 855,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: par…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
270 m²
€ 650,000
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
389 m²
€ 421,000
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
442 m²
€ 1,350,000
Commercial real estatein Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial real estate
Region of Crete, Greece
278 m²
€ 1,325,000
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
4 250 m²
€ 3,500,000
A fully equipped garage and car dealership are for sale at a very commercial point in Crete.…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
280 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale a complex of villas with a total area of 280 square meters.m in the Chania region, …
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
1 278 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 5-story old building built on a plot of 900m2. There is a parking space on the site…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
256 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 256 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is loca…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
€ 1,320,000
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
735 m²
€ 1,000,000
This complex is located west of Chania, near the village of Tavronitis and the village of Ko…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
548 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale business consisting of 6 apartments and 2 two-level apartments. On the first floor …
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
806 m²
€ 1,600,000
Investment real estate for sale in the industrial zone of Heraklion with a total area of 804…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
2 470 m²
€ 1,200,000
Sale of business in Heraklion in Crete. It consists of 4 separate buildings with a total are…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 1,600,000
On sale is a land plot in which there is a very famous factory in Chania. The plot area is 5…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 1200 square meters.mna island of Crete. The hotel has…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
200 m²
€ 900,000
A finished business designed for the construction of 4 villas ( 1st villa is fully ready for…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
535 m²
€ 1,200,000
Small hotel for sale and a separate maisonette in. Chania — a total of 535 sq.m of living sp…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
980 m²
€ 2,150,000
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 980 square meters on the island of Crete. The hotel h…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
750 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a hotel complex on the island of Crete, with an area of 750 sq.m. on a tot…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
663 m²
€ 2,310,000
The business consists of five furnished villas with beautiful sea views!
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
300 m²
€ 700,000
For sale a restaurant business of 300 square meters in the Platanyas-Hanya area. The room ha…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
249 m²
€ 430,000
For sale is a building with a total area of 249 sq.m in the city of Chania. The building con…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
1 050 m²
€ 700,000
The hotel, which is located in the center of the tourist village, has a chic sea view. The m…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
475 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale is a building with a total area of 475 sq.m in the Heraklion area. The three-story …
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
570 m²
€ 950,000
The building consists of 14 studios. 7 on the first floor and another 7 on the second floor.…
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
623 m²
€ 900,000
A complex of 6 villas is for sale at the final stage of construction. Villa 1: with an area …
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
378 m²
€ 745,000
For sale business of 378 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer sea views, mountains…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
466 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale boutique hotel with an area of 466 sq.m in Chania Prefecture. The hotel consists of…
Hotel 2 bedroomsin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
540 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 540 sq.m in the old city of Rethymno Prefecture. The hot…

