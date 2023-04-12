UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Hotels
Pool Hotels for sale in Region of Crete, Greece
District of Agios Nikolaos
16
Chania Municipality
12
Malia
11
Limenas Chersonisou
10
Agios Nikolaos
7
Platanias Municipality
6
Rethymni Municipality
6
koinoteta elountas
3
Municipality of Kalon Chorion
3
Agía Marína
2
Gazi
2
Kissamos Municipality
2
Agios Vasileios Municipality
1
koinoteta broucha
1
koinoteta milatou
1
koinoteta oreinou
1
Municipality of Kritsa
1
Municipality of Pachia Ammos
1
Platanos
1
Sfakia Municipality
1
Show more
Show less
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
€ 1,320,000
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
455 m²
€ 945,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
750 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a hotel complex on the island of Crete, with an area of 750 sq.m. on a tot…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
466 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale boutique hotel with an area of 466 sq.m in Chania Prefecture. The hotel consists of…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
850 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel with an area of 850 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer sea views,…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
530 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with an area of 530 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer views of t…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale hotel corresponding to the modern style on the coast of the Aegean Sea. The total a…
Hotel 13 rooms
Kalathas, Greece
13 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel of 850 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Hotel 54 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
54 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful…
Hotel 5 rooms
Neo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 530 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. There is a fireplace.The …
Hotel 20 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
20 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
Hotel 23 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
23 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
Hotel 30 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
30 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
Hotel 33 rooms
Kavrochori, Greece
33 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Hotel 54 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
54 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,195,000
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
11 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…
Hotel 167 rooms
Kolimbari, Greece
167 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a hotel 4* in Chania region on the island of Crete. The hotel consists of 167 rooms…
Hotel 38 rooms
Kato Gouves, Greece
38 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a hotel situated next to the beach with great views of the sea in the prefecture of…
Hotel 39 rooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
39 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale hotel in a busy touristic area in Crete, with panoramic views of the sea and the vi…
Hotel 73 rooms
Kato Gouves, Greece
73 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale a hotel 2500 м² near Heraklion city in Crete. The hotel consists of 73 spaciou…
Hotel 48 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
48 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
Special Offer!!! For sale a residential complex, located in the northeast coast of Crete, 45…
Hotel 18 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
18 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
We offer for sale a small hotel complex divided in two detached buildings. The facade buildi…
Hotel 10 rooms
Kampani, Greece
10 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale a hotel of 466 sq.m. The hotel consist of 5 houses.The hotel has a adjacent land of…
Hotel 12 rooms
Malia, Greece
12 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
All our apts are equipped with: Modern and big kitchen closets Refrigerator Electrical table…
Hotel 12 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
12 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 450 sq. meters in Agios Nikolaos. The hotel consists of …
Hotel 22 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
22 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,260,000
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 999,000
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of 1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
11 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a hotel with area of 580 sq.m in Lassithi. The hotel is located in a picturesque…
Hotel 1 room
Kares Askyfou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel complex on the island of Crete, with an area of 750 sq.m. on a plot of 47…
Hotel 15 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel unit for sale in Kalo Chorio, Lassithi.Excellent location, very easy access from…
