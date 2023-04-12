UAE
Greece
Region of Crete
Hotels
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 1,700,000
For sale three-story hotel with an area of 2,000 sq.m. under construction. It is possible to…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
256 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 256 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is loca…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
€ 1,320,000
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
455 m²
€ 945,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is located at 3 le…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 1200 square meters.mna island of Crete. The hotel has…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
535 m²
€ 1,200,000
Small hotel for sale and a separate maisonette in. Chania — a total of 535 sq.m of living sp…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
980 m²
€ 2,150,000
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 980 square meters on the island of Crete. The hotel h…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
240 m²
€ 400,000
The complex consists of 6 apartments with an area of 40 sq.m. The complex was built on a plo…
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
540 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 540 sq.m in the old city of Rethymno Prefecture. The hot…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
850 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel with an area of 850 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer sea views,…
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
530 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with an area of 530 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer views of t…
Hotel
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
In the area of Perivolia 2 km from the city center and just 50 meters from the sandy beach o…
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 bath
368 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 980,000
The sandy beach of Rethymnon is undoubtedly the diamond of the city, as well as the biggest …
Hotel 13 rooms
Kalathas, Greece
13 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel of 850 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Hotel 54 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
54 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful…
Hotel 5 rooms
Neo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 530 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. There is a fireplace.The …
Hotel 20 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
20 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
Hotel 24 rooms
Stalida, Greece
24 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
Hotel 30 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
30 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
Hotel 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Hotel 54 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
54 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,195,000
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
Hotel 30 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
30 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Suggested for sale an old hotel is offered in charming Plaka Village, Lassithi. It offers un…
Hotel 1 room
Pachia Ammos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale sea front hotel in east Crete. The hotel has a total space of 550sq. meters with an…
Hotel 42 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
42 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Suggested for sale a hotel of 42 rooms in Limenas Hersonissos. Total room area 1411sqm and a…
Hotel 13 rooms
Stalida, Greece
13 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 999,000
Suggested for sale an apartment complex just 35 meters from the sea in a very privileged pos…
Hotel 23 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
23 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Suggested for sale a hotel unit in the Municipality of Hersonissos. The hotel is 1760sqm on …
Hotel
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
€ 1,650,000
This hotel for sale in Rethymno, is located in the city, approximately 1.5 km away from the …
Hotel 11 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
11 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…
Hotel 167 rooms
Kolimbari, Greece
167 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a hotel 4* in Chania region on the island of Crete. The hotel consists of 167 rooms…
Hotel 38 rooms
Kato Gouves, Greece
38 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a hotel situated next to the beach with great views of the sea in the prefecture of…
