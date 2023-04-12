Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Region of Crete, Greece

District of Agios Nikolaos
16
Chania Municipality
12
Malia
11
Limenas Chersonisou
10
Agios Nikolaos
7
Platanias Municipality
6
Rethymni Municipality
6
koinoteta elountas
3
Show more
Hotel To archive
Clear all
56 properties total found
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
256 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel with an area of 256 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is loca…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
€ 1,320,000
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 2,200,000
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 1200 square meters.mna island of Crete. The hotel has…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
535 m²
€ 1,200,000
Small hotel for sale and a separate maisonette in. Chania — a total of 535 sq.m of living sp…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
980 m²
€ 2,150,000
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 980 square meters on the island of Crete. The hotel h…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
750 m²
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a hotel complex on the island of Crete, with an area of 750 sq.m. on a tot…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
570 m²
€ 950,000
The building consists of 14 studios. 7 on the first floor and another 7 on the second floor.…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
466 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale boutique hotel with an area of 466 sq.m in Chania Prefecture. The hotel consists of…
Hotel 2 bedroomsin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Region of Crete, Greece
540 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 540 sq.m in the old city of Rethymno Prefecture. The hot…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
850 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel with an area of 850 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer sea views,…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
530 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with an area of 530 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer views of t…
Hotel 13 roomsin Kalathas, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms
Kalathas, Greece
13 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale hotel of 850 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Hotel 54 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
54 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful…
Hotel 5 roomsin Neo Chorio, Greece
Hotel 5 rooms
Neo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel of 530 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. There is a fireplace.The …
Hotel 20 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
20 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
Hotel 24 roomsin Stalida, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms
Stalida, Greece
24 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
Hotel 11 roomsin Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
11 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Suggested for sale an apartment rental business in Limenas Hersonissos, Heraklion Prefecture…
Hotel 30 roomsin Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
Koutouloufari, Greece
30 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
Hotel 1 roomin Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Hotel 33 roomsin Kavrochori, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms
Kavrochori, Greece
33 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
Hotel 30 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
30 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Suggested for sale an old hotel is offered in charming Plaka Village, Lassithi. It offers un…
Hotel 42 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 42 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
42 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Suggested for sale a hotel of 42 rooms in Limenas Hersonissos. Total room area 1411sqm and a…
Hotel 23 roomsin Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms
Analipsi, Greece
23 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Suggested for sale a hotel unit in the Municipality of Hersonissos. The hotel is 1760sqm on …
Hotel 39 roomsin Agia Pelagia, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
39 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale hotel in a busy touristic area in Crete, with panoramic views of the sea and the vi…
Hotel 73 roomsin Kato Gouves, Greece
Hotel 73 rooms
Kato Gouves, Greece
73 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale a hotel 2500 м² near Heraklion city in Crete. The hotel consists of 73 spaciou…
Hotel 12 roomsin Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel for sale, that consisting of 12 apartments of 40 sqm each with a capacity of 4 + perso…
Hotel 1 roomin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale a apartment complex of 600 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The complex consists of 5 …
Hotel 37 roomsin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 37 rooms
Region of Crete, Greece
37 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale a Hotel of 3.000 sq.m located in the island of Crete. The Hotel accommodates 37 com…
Hotel 15 roomsin Pigaidakia, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Pigaidakia, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel business, of ​​615 m² on the island of Crete. The complex is located on …
Hotel 9 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale a hotel of 650 sq.m, built on a land plot of 1100 sq.m, it accommodates 9 rooms, 6 …

Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir