Commercial real estate in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

9 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Area: Toumba
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
Area: Pilea
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
The commercial space for sale in the one of the best region of the town. Can be rented easy.…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale business of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the city opens up from the wind…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Commercial space for sale, which is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the city…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 53,000
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale business of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. For sale a commercial property of 140sq.…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,645,000
For sale business of 235 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale business of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
