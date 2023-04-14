Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Polygyros, Greece

9 properties total found
Hotel 26 bedroomsin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
26 Number of rooms 1 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,500,000
The hotel consists of 26 rooms: 12 of them offer direct sea views ( sea views ) and 14 rooms…
Commercial real estatein Vatopedi, Greece
Commercial real estate
Vatopedi, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale business of 450 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea, the forest op…
Hotel 1 roomin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level
Hotel 1 roomin gerakine, Greece
Hotel 1 room
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale a 2-level building located opposite a famous 5-star hotel in the peninsula Sithonia…
Commercial 1 roomin Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The owners will be le…
Commercial 1 roomin Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale business of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from …
Hotel 1 roomin Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale a complex of apartments of 240 sq m in Sithonia. The complex consists of 5 apartmen…
Hotel 1 roomin Vatopedi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Vatopedi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale is a complex of apartments with an area of 363 sq.m. The complex consists of six ap…
Commercial 1 roomin Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale business of 420 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the f…
