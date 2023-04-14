Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Polygyros, Greece

5 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
There is offered an office place of area 50 sq.m. in the area of Halkidiki for 80.000 euros.…
Commercial 1 roomin Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
A business of area 100 sq.m. is offered for sale in the area of Halkidiki. The store consist…
Hotel 1 roomin gerakine, Greece
Hotel 1 room
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale a 2-level building located opposite a famous 5-star hotel in the peninsula Sithonia…
Commercial 1 roomin Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The owners will be le…
Commercial 1 roomin Taxiarchis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Taxiarchis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale business of 580 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
