  Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros
  Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Polygyros, Greece

Hotel 26 bedroomsin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
26 Number of rooms 1 000 m² -1 Floor
€ 4,500,000
The hotel consists of 26 rooms: 12 of them offer direct sea views ( sea views ) and 14 rooms…
Hotel 1 roomin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level
Hotel 1 roomin gerakine, Greece
Hotel 1 room
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale a 2-level building located opposite a famous 5-star hotel in the peninsula Sithonia…
Hotel 1 roomin Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale a complex of apartments of 240 sq m in Sithonia. The complex consists of 5 apartmen…
Hotel 1 roomin Vatopedi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Vatopedi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale is a complex of apartments with an area of 363 sq.m. The complex consists of six ap…
