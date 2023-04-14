Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Platanias Municipality, Greece

5 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Kamisiana, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kamisiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,499,000
Suggested for sale a residential complex of five villas with a swimming pool under construct…
Hotel 167 roomsin Kolimbari, Greece
Hotel 167 rooms
Kolimbari, Greece
167 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a hotel 4* in Chania region on the island of Crete. The hotel consists of 167 rooms…
Commercial 1 roomin Spilia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Spilia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale is a complex of 6 villas at the final stage of construction. Villa 1: with an area …
Hotel 12 bedroomsin Port of Kolimbari, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Port of Kolimbari, Greece
18 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 945,000
For sale hotel of 455 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground floor consists o…
Hotel 110 roomsin Máleme, Greece
Hotel 110 rooms
Máleme, Greece
110 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For salea luxury resort hotel which consists of seventeen units and 3 communal swimming pool…

