  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Platanias Municipality

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece

5 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Kamisiana, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kamisiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,499,000
Suggested for sale a residential complex of five villas with a swimming pool under construct…
Hotel 167 roomsin Kolimbari, Greece
Hotel 167 rooms
Kolimbari, Greece
167 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a hotel 4* in Chania region on the island of Crete. The hotel consists of 167 rooms…
Hotel 12 bedroomsin Port of Kolimbari, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Port of Kolimbari, Greece
18 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 945,000
For sale hotel of 455 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground floor consists o…
Commercial 1 roomin Neriana, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neriana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale complex with villas at the region of Chania. Very close to the to the complex, you …
Commercial 1 roomin Máleme, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Máleme, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Business for sale with a total area of ​​950 sq.m. (500 sq.m + 450 sq.m.) which includes 2 v…

Properties features in Platanias Municipality, Greece

Mir