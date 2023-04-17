Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Municipality of Larissa
  6. Platamonas
  7. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Platamonas, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 28 roomsin Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms
Platamonas, Greece
28 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 2,600,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent…
Hotel 28 roomsin Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms
Platamonas, Greece
28 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir