  Realting.com
  Greece
  Thessaly and Central Greece
  Thessaly
  Municipality of Larissa
  Platamonas
  Hotels

Hotels for sale in Platamonas, Greece

Hotel 1 roomin Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Platamonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Hotel in a picturesque tourist village, located in the Olympian Riviera. The hotel consists …
Hotel 22 roomsin Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms
Platamonas, Greece
22 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
Price on request
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera. The two-storey hotel covers an area of 1000 square me…
Hotel 9 roomsin Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms
Platamonas, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 199,900
For sale a hotel with an area of 223 sq.m., consisting of 7 furnished rooms with kitchen and…
Hotel 28 roomsin Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms
Platamonas, Greece
28 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 2,600,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent…
Hotel 28 roomsin Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms
Platamonas, Greece
28 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
