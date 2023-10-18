Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Platamonas

Commercial real estate in Platamonas, Greece

2 properties total found
Hotel 28 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 28
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent…
€2,60M
Hotel 28 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 28
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
€1,20M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir