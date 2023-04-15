Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Plagiari

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Plagiari, Greece

1 property total found
Commercial 1 roomin Plagiari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 14810 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leav…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir