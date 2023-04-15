Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Plagiari

Commercial real estate in Plagiari, Greece

6 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Plagiari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 14810 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leav…
Commercial 1 roomin Plagiari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale is a building with a total area of 540 sq.min the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The buil…
Commercial 1 roomin Plagiari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
A 190 sq.m. store is for sale in the most central spot of Thessaloniki’s Plagiari. The…
Commercial 1 roomin Plagiari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Sale of 2 townhouses of 178sq.meters each in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Each townhouse has…
Commercial 1 roomin Plagiari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale business space fully equipped with a total area of 900 sq.m. in a central spot of t…
Commercial 1 roomin Plagiari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale building of 700 sq.m. in a plot of 780 sq.m. in a very good spot of the area It is …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir