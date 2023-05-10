Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Shops

Shops for sale in Piraeus, Greece

Palaio Faliro
4
Shop To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Shop 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
€ 95,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
€ 200,000
Shop 2 bedrooms in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop 2 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
€ 200,000
Shop 3 bedrooms in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop 3 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
€ 380,000
Shop in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Area 140 m²
€ 195,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir