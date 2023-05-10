Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Piraeus, Greece

Palaio Faliro
22
Chaidari
6
Agios Ioannis Renti
5
Korydallos
4
6 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir