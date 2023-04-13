Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Katerini
140
Kallithea
20
Korinos
19
demos diou - olympou
16
Karitsa
7
Peristasi
7
55 properties total found
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
470 m²
€ 430,000
It offers 50% of the commercial building located at the central highway leading to the popul…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
141 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale business of 141 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer magnificent views of…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 550,000
For sale business consisting of 7 independent cottages at the construction stage. Cottages a…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 700,000
For sale four-story hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor ther…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
281 m²
€ 370,000
The third floor of the hotel is for sale, with an area of 281 square meters.m. The floor con…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 286 m²
€ 1,950,000
Hotel for sale in the resort village of Pieria. The hotel was built in 2016 and consists of …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 1,500,000
The hotel complex is located in the mountains, surrounded by the wonderful picturesque natur…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,000,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building with a total area of 500 sq.m in the Olympic Riviera. The building consist…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
300 m²
€ 420,000
For sale four-story building in the resort village of Pieria. The building consists of a sto…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
850 m²
€ 770,000
For sale hotel with an area of 850 sq.m. in the popular resort village of Pireia. The hotel …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
580 m²
€ 650,000
For sale hotel with an area of 580 sq.m. in the region of the Olympic Riviera. The building …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
750 m²
€ 1,600,000
We bring to your attention Exclusive from Grekodom Development! For sale hotel in the pictur…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
455 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m. in one of the most wonderful corners of Pieria. The…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 2000 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer magnificen…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
300 m²
€ 950,000
For sale is a building with a corner accommodation with a total area of 300 sq.m. in the cen…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
820 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale hotel with an area of 820 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer magnificen…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 310 m² Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 310 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer mountain vi…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
700 m²
€ 650,000
For sale hotel with an area of 700 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer sea views,…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 630 m²
€ 2,200,000
Hotel for sale in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel has 50 rooms and owns an…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
€ 800,000
For sale three-story hotel with an area of 900 sq.m. in the resort village of Olympic Rivier…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
425 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel owns an area of 425 squa…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
235 m²
€ 490,000
For sale business of 235 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer mountain vi…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
603 m²
€ 870,000
For sale a five-story hotel in the center of the resort village of Olympic Riviera. On the g…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
648 m²
€ 700,000
It is offered for sale a hotel located in the fishing village of the Olympic Riviera region.…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel in the popular resort village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel is located in the…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 400,000
For sale premises suitable for any type of business with a total area of 1000 sq.m.. The obj…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
834 m²
€ 1,200,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
770 m²
€ 1,000,000

Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir