Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece
Katerini
140
Kallithea
20
Korinos
19
demos diou - olympou
16
Karitsa
7
Peristasi
7
Clear all
55 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
470 m²
€ 430,000
It offers 50% of the commercial building located at the central highway leading to the popul…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
141 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale business of 141 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer magnificent views of…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 550,000
For sale business consisting of 7 independent cottages at the construction stage. Cottages a…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 700,000
For sale four-story hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor ther…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
281 m²
€ 370,000
The third floor of the hotel is for sale, with an area of 281 square meters.m. The floor con…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 286 m²
€ 1,950,000
Hotel for sale in the resort village of Pieria. The hotel was built in 2016 and consists of …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 1,500,000
The hotel complex is located in the mountains, surrounded by the wonderful picturesque natur…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,000,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building with a total area of 500 sq.m in the Olympic Riviera. The building consist…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
300 m²
€ 420,000
For sale four-story building in the resort village of Pieria. The building consists of a sto…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
850 m²
€ 770,000
For sale hotel with an area of 850 sq.m. in the popular resort village of Pireia. The hotel …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
580 m²
€ 650,000
For sale hotel with an area of 580 sq.m. in the region of the Olympic Riviera. The building …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
750 m²
€ 1,600,000
We bring to your attention Exclusive from Grekodom Development! For sale hotel in the pictur…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
455 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m. in one of the most wonderful corners of Pieria. The…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale business of 2000 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer magnificen…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
300 m²
€ 950,000
For sale is a building with a corner accommodation with a total area of 300 sq.m. in the cen…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
820 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale hotel with an area of 820 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer magnificen…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
310 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale business of 310 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer mountain vi…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
700 m²
€ 650,000
For sale hotel with an area of 700 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer sea views,…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 630 m²
€ 2,200,000
Hotel for sale in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel has 50 rooms and owns an…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
€ 800,000
For sale three-story hotel with an area of 900 sq.m. in the resort village of Olympic Rivier…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
425 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel owns an area of 425 squa…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
235 m²
€ 490,000
For sale business of 235 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer mountain vi…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
603 m²
€ 870,000
For sale a five-story hotel in the center of the resort village of Olympic Riviera. On the g…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
648 m²
€ 700,000
It is offered for sale a hotel located in the fishing village of the Olympic Riviera region.…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel in the popular resort village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel is located in the…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 400,000
For sale premises suitable for any type of business with a total area of 1000 sq.m.. The obj…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
834 m²
€ 1,200,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
770 m²
€ 1,000,000
