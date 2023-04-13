Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Hotels

Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Katerini
51
Kallithea
10
Korinos
10
demos diou - olympou
5
Peristasi
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
36 properties total found
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 700,000
For sale four-story hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor ther…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 286 m²
€ 1,950,000
Hotel for sale in the resort village of Pieria. The hotel was built in 2016 and consists of …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 1,500,000
The hotel complex is located in the mountains, surrounded by the wonderful picturesque natur…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,000,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building with a total area of 500 sq.m in the Olympic Riviera. The building consist…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
850 m²
€ 770,000
For sale hotel with an area of 850 sq.m. in the popular resort village of Pireia. The hotel …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
580 m²
€ 650,000
For sale hotel with an area of 580 sq.m. in the region of the Olympic Riviera. The building …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
750 m²
€ 1,600,000
We bring to your attention Exclusive from Grekodom Development! For sale hotel in the pictur…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
455 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m. in one of the most wonderful corners of Pieria. The…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
820 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale hotel with an area of 820 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer magnificen…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
700 m²
€ 650,000
For sale hotel with an area of 700 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer sea views,…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 630 m²
€ 2,200,000
Hotel for sale in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel has 50 rooms and owns an…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
€ 800,000
For sale three-story hotel with an area of 900 sq.m. in the resort village of Olympic Rivier…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
425 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel owns an area of 425 squa…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
603 m²
€ 870,000
For sale a five-story hotel in the center of the resort village of Olympic Riviera. On the g…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
648 m²
€ 700,000
It is offered for sale a hotel located in the fishing village of the Olympic Riviera region.…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
€ 450,000
For sale hotel in the popular resort village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel is located in the…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
834 m²
€ 1,200,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
770 m²
€ 1,000,000
Hotel 28 roomsin Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
28 Number of rooms Number of floors 5
€ 1,400,000
For sale hotel of 820 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent …
Hotel 16 roomsin Korinos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Korinos, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners wi…
Hotel 15 roomsin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 425 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. There are sola…
Hotel 90 roomsin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 90 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
90 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale hotel of 5800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the…
Hotel 24 roomsin Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms
Kallithea, Greece
24 Number of rooms Number of floors 5
Price on request
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 5 levels. A view of the…
Hotel 1 roomin Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Hotel for sale with total area of 455 sq.m. in one of the most beautiful places of Pieria. T…
Hotel 1 roomin Elatochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Elatochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,600,000
We offer you an explosive offer! Hotel for sale in the picturesque mountain village. A two s…
Hotel 1 roomin Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Korinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale a hotel of 580sq.m. in the region of Olympic Riviera. The building is divided into …
Hotel 1 roomin Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 770,000
The hotel is divided in 4 floors and accommodates 27 fully equipped studio apartments with k…
Hotel 1 roomin Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Korinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale a hotel of 500 sq ft in the Olympian Riviera. The building consists of seven shops …

Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir