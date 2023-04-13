Hotels for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

UAE
122 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
565 m²
€ 1,000,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
585 m²
€ 320,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 680,000
For sale hotel in the resort village of Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel has 36 studio…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
420 m²
€ 630,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 220 m²
€ 1,000,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 1,100,000
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera region. The three-star hotel owns an area of 600 sq.m.…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
730 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale hotel in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel owns 16 f…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 700,000
For sale four-story hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor ther…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
650 m²
€ 780,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 603 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel on the first coastline in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel consists of 3…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 550,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
730 m²
€ 730,000
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel owns a total area of 730 sq.m. The f…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
€ 360,000
For sale hotel with an area of 900 sq.m in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel is under co…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
370 m²
€ 400,000
For sale hotel in the resort village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel owns an area o…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
215 m²
€ 390,000
For sale hotel with the resort village of Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel owns an are…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
350 m²
€ 650,000
For sale hotel with a total area of 350 sq.m. in the popular resort village of Olympic Rivie…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
950 m²
€ 800,000
For sale hotel in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel consists of 4 floors …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale hotel with an area of 900 sq.m. in the popular resort of Pieria. The hotel has an a…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 300 m²
€ 2,100,000
For sale hotel in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The five-story hotel has 35 ful…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 286 m²
€ 1,950,000
Hotel for sale in the resort village of Pieria. The hotel was built in 2016 and consists of …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
700 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel on the first coastline in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel consists of t…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 750,000
For sale hotel in the popular resort village of Olympic Riviera. The hotel area is 800 sq.m.…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 1,500,000
The hotel complex is located in the mountains, surrounded by the wonderful picturesque natur…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
650 m²
€ 1,200,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 1,000,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 350,000
For sale building with a total area of 500 sq.m in the Olympic Riviera. The building consist…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
850 m²
€ 770,000
For sale hotel with an area of 850 sq.m. in the popular resort village of Pireia. The hotel …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
580 m²
€ 650,000
For sale hotel with an area of 580 sq.m. in the region of the Olympic Riviera. The building …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
750 m²
€ 1,600,000
We bring to your attention Exclusive from Grekodom Development! For sale hotel in the pictur…
