Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece

Commercial real estate in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

demos amphikleias - elateias
2
demos molou - agiou konstantinou
2
Kamena Vourla
1
Lamia
1
5 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Akti, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Akti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale hotel of 8000 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has one level. There is a fire…
Hotel 1 room in Kamena Vourla, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kamena Vourla, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
We offer you an excellent mini-hotel on the Gulf of Kamena Vourla, 10m. from the beach, loca…
Commercial 1 room in demos amphikleias - elateias, Greece
Commercial 1 room
demos amphikleias - elateias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Commercial opportunity with land for sale, which includes five under construction houses. Tw…
Hotel 1 room in Amfiklia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Amfiklia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
Lithos Villasis located 1.5 km far from Amfiklea (towards Lamia). Built at the north-eastern…
Commercial 1 room in Thermopyles, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Thermopyles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
Offered for sale a commercial area with a photovoltaic park located in Molos, 35 minutes by …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir