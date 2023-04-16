Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Peristasi, Greece

7 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Peristasi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is air conditioning and heating
Hotel 14 bedroomsin Peristasi, Greece
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
15 Number of rooms 14 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,593,000
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground floo…
Commercialin Peristasi, Greece
Commercial
Peristasi, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
For sale business of 310 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Commercial 1 roomin Peristasi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale business of 1260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Commercial 1 roomin Peristasi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
Corner premise for sale withan areaof 92 sq.m. in the heart of the Olympic Riviera,town Kate…
Commercial 1 roomin Peristasi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale a commercial property of 900sq. m in the Olympic Riviera. The property is a four st…
Commercial 1 roomin Peristasi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale business of 470 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
