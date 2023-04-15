Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Peraia
  7. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Peraia, Greece

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
Price on request
For sale hotel of 360 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 4 levels. The …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir