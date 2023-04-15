Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Peraia

Commercial real estate in Peraia, Greece

19 properties total found
Commercial real estatein Peraia, Greece
Commercial real estate
Peraia, Greece
21 bath 2 485 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: HPS3450 - Building FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €2.500.000 . This 2485 s…
Commercial 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
There is available for sale an apartment of 114 sq.m. on the floor and commercial premises o…
Hotel 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
Price on request
For sale hotel of 360 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 4 levels. The …
Commercial 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 32 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The store is located on th…
Commercial 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 530,000
A four-storey building for sale near the sea in a residential suburb of Thessaloniki. On the…
Commercial 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 59,000
For sale a commercial property in the suburbs of Thessaloniki, close to the sea. The propert…
Commercial 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 5 studios in Saloniki. The apartments, 25 square meters each, are located on the th…
Commercial 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 735,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavin…
Commercial 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 53,000
For sale a commercial premise with an area of 85 sq.m in a resort town in the suburbs of The…
Commercial 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale business of 265 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
Commercial 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale a commercial property of 400 sq.m in a resort town in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
Commercial 4 bedroomsin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 875,000
For sale a commercial property situated in the suburb of Thessaloniki, it has a total area o…
Commercial 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale a commersial property of 50 sq.m. in a bustling, tourist village, which is just 20 …
Commercial 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale commercial properties (30 sq.m.) for office use in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The…
Commercial 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale business in the resort suburb of Thessaloniki. Business consists of building 660 sq…
Commercial 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale ground floor store of 88 sqm area with basement of 88 sqm.The store is located in t…
Commercial 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale ground floor store of 86 sqm area with basement of 90 sqm.The store is located in t…
Commercial 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale ground floor store of 116 sqm area with basement of 88 sqm.The store is located in …
Commercial 1 roomin Peraia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale ground floor store of 92 sqm area with basement of 40 sqm.The store is located in t…
