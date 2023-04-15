UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Peraia
Commercial real estate in Peraia, Greece
Clear all
19 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial real estate
Peraia, Greece
21 bath
2 485 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: HPS3450 - Building FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €2.500.000 . This 2485 s…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
There is available for sale an apartment of 114 sq.m. on the floor and commercial premises o…
Hotel 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
Price on request
For sale hotel of 360 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 4 levels. The …
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 32 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The store is located on th…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 530,000
A four-storey building for sale near the sea in a residential suburb of Thessaloniki. On the…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 59,000
For sale a commercial property in the suburbs of Thessaloniki, close to the sea. The propert…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 5 studios in Saloniki. The apartments, 25 square meters each, are located on the th…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 735,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavin…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 53,000
For sale a commercial premise with an area of 85 sq.m in a resort town in the suburbs of The…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale business of 265 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale a commercial property of 400 sq.m in a resort town in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 875,000
For sale a commercial property situated in the suburb of Thessaloniki, it has a total area o…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale a commersial property of 50 sq.m. in a bustling, tourist village, which is just 20 …
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale commercial properties (30 sq.m.) for office use in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale business in the resort suburb of Thessaloniki. Business consists of building 660 sq…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale ground floor store of 88 sqm area with basement of 88 sqm.The store is located in t…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale ground floor store of 86 sqm area with basement of 90 sqm.The store is located in t…
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale ground floor store of 116 sqm area with basement of 88 sqm.The store is located in …
Commercial 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale ground floor store of 92 sqm area with basement of 40 sqm.The store is located in t…
