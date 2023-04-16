Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Pentalofos

Commercial real estate in Pentalofos, Greece

6 properties total found
Hotel 1 roomin Neochorouda, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
A hotel unit of 4000 sqm consisting of 95 rooms is available for sale.The property is locate…
Commercial 1 roomin Neochorouda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 32,000
For sale business of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Commercial 1 roomin Neochorouda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale business of 1450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavi…
Commercial 1 roomin Neochorouda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale business of 30 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
Commercial 1 roomin Neochorouda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 975,000
For sale commercial space of 1500 sq in Thessaloniki. The space currently functions as an ex…
Commercial 1 roomin Pentalofos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pentalofos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavin…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir