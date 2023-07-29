Show property on map Show properties list
Municipality of Corfu
135
Corfu
132
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
15
Zakynthos Municipality
14
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Municipality of Corinth
8
Municipality of Patras
7
Municipality of Pyrgos
7
24 properties total found
Hotel 31 room in Katastari, Greece
Hotel 31 room
Katastari, Greece
Rooms 31
Number of floors 1
For sale is a beachfront hotel of 2051 sq. meters on the island of Zante, in Greece. The hot…
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Kokkini, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
€ 2,400,000
Hotel 1 room in Kassiopi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Price on request
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Price on request
Hotel 52 rooms in Avliotes, Greece
Hotel 52 rooms
Avliotes, Greece
Rooms 52
Number of floors 1
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
€ 2,700,000
Hotel 1 room in Skripero, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Skripero, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
€ 2,350,000
Hotel 1 room in Argassi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Argassi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The hotel located in Zakinthos island in sandy beach Kalamaki. The 33 rooms of the hotel wer…
€ 2,100,000
Hotel 1 room in Lower Virgin Mary, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Lower Virgin Mary, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2391 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Avliotes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Avliotes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale, a mini hotel in the north-west of Corfu, in Agios Stefanos village. The complex co…
€ 750,000
Hotel 12 rooms in Dassia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 2
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
€ 900,000
Hotel 1 room in Tsilivi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Tsilivi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The hotel is located in the village of Tsilivi in the south-east of Zakynthos island. The co…
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 1 room in Crown, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Crown, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
€ 700,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Lygia, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Lygia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the mountai…
€ 620,000
Hotel 1 room in Souleika, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Souleika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
€ 750,000
Hotel 1 room in Episkopiana, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Episkopiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale an 8-room apartment complex, located in the village of Moraitika in the south-east …
€ 300,000
Hotel 17 rooms in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 17
Number of floors 1
For sale, a cozy hotel of 550 sq.m located in Asprokavos, in the very south of Corfu, in one…
€ 1,100,000
Hotel 17 rooms in Kontokali, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Kontokali, Greece
Rooms 17
Number of floors 3
There is an apart-hotel for sale, consisting of two buildings and a swimming pool (7x15m). T…
€ 750,000
Hotel 1 room in Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
In one of the most beautiful places on the island of Corfu, in the village of Agios Gordios,…
€ 1,700,000
Hotel 1 room in Agios Georgios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The 1000 sq.m hotel is located in the area of ​​Agios Georgios Argyradon and consists of 24 …
€ 1,350,000
Hotel 7 rooms in Livadi, Greece
Hotel 7 rooms
Livadi, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale an apart hotel of ​​385 sq.m in Sidari, north of Corfu. This hotel is idea…
€ 600,000
Hotel 1 room in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
€ 3,000,000
Hotel 1 room in Afionas, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Afionas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is ai…
€ 580,000
Hotel 1 room in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels. There is air…
€ 800,000
Hotel 1 room in Ipsos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ipsos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale is an Aparthotel of 2.000 sq.m, which is located on the Ipsos beach in the northeas…
€ 3,800,000

