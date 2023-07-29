UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Commercial real estate in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
Municipality of Corfu
135
Corfu
132
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
15
Zakynthos Municipality
14
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Municipality of Corinth
8
Municipality of Patras
7
Municipality of Pyrgos
7
Zakynthos
6
Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini
5
Municipality of Lefkada
5
Ancient Olympia
4
Loutraki
4
Municipality of Ancient Olympia
4
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
4
Corinth
3
Municipality of Nafplio
3
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
3
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
3
Municipal Unit of Patras
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Hotel 31 room
Katastari, Greece
31
1
For sale is a beachfront hotel of 2051 sq. meters on the island of Zante, in Greece. The hot…
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Kokkini, Greece
1
1
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
€ 2,400,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Kassiopi, Greece
1
1
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1
1
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 52 rooms
Avliotes, Greece
52
1
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
€ 2,700,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Skripero, Greece
1
1
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
€ 2,350,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Argassi, Greece
1
1
The hotel located in Zakinthos island in sandy beach Kalamaki. The 33 rooms of the hotel wer…
€ 2,100,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Lower Virgin Mary, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel of 2391 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Avliotes, Greece
1
1
For sale, a mini hotel in the north-west of Corfu, in Agios Stefanos village. The complex co…
€ 750,000
Recommend
Hotel 12 rooms
Dassia, Greece
12
2
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
€ 900,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Tsilivi, Greece
1
1
The hotel is located in the village of Tsilivi in the south-east of Zakynthos island. The co…
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Crown, Greece
1
1
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
€ 700,000
Recommend
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Lygia, Greece
3
1
1
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the mountai…
€ 620,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Souleika, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
€ 750,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Episkopiana, Greece
1
1
For sale an 8-room apartment complex, located in the village of Moraitika in the south-east …
€ 300,000
Recommend
Hotel 17 rooms
Kavos, Greece
17
1
For sale, a cozy hotel of 550 sq.m located in Asprokavos, in the very south of Corfu, in one…
€ 1,100,000
Recommend
Hotel 17 rooms
Kontokali, Greece
17
3
There is an apart-hotel for sale, consisting of two buildings and a swimming pool (7x15m). T…
€ 750,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Agios Gordios, Greece
1
1
In one of the most beautiful places on the island of Corfu, in the village of Agios Gordios,…
€ 1,700,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Agios Georgios, Greece
1
1
The 1000 sq.m hotel is located in the area of Agios Georgios Argyradon and consists of 24 …
€ 1,350,000
Recommend
Hotel 7 rooms
Livadi, Greece
7
1
We offer for sale an apart hotel of 385 sq.m in Sidari, north of Corfu. This hotel is idea…
€ 600,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel of 1280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
€ 3,000,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Afionas, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is ai…
€ 580,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Agios Stefanos, Greece
1
2
For sale hotel of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels. There is air…
€ 800,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Ipsos, Greece
1
1
For sale is an Aparthotel of 2.000 sq.m, which is located on the Ipsos beach in the northeas…
€ 3,800,000
Recommend
Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
hotels
commercial property
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL