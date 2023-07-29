Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Shops for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 room in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€ 1,590,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a listed building of total area 300 sq.m located in Marina Zeas ( …
€ 210,000
Commercial in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 1 732 m²
It is proposed for sale a four-story building on one of the central highways in the Agia Par…
€ 3,980,731
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Professional shop area for sale in central point of Kavala. It consists of a single space of…
€ 140,000
Hotel 1 room in Agii Deka, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agii Deka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 600 sq. m. on the island of Corfu. It is comprised of 2 shops and one stud…
€ 480,000
Hotel 1 room in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 625 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
€ 1,750,000
Hotel 39 rooms in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 39
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel in a busy touristic area in Crete, with panoramic views of the sea and the vi…
Price on request
Commercial in Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
Area 560 m²
It is proposed for sale a five-story residential building with an area of 560 sq.m in the Ca…
€ 1,194,219
Manufacture in Paliouri, Greece
Manufacture
Paliouri, Greece
Area 18 760 m²
€ 1,154,146
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 460 m²
For sale building with an area of 460 sq.m in Athens. The windows offer views of the sea, mo…
€ 1,353,449
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a property that is intended for commercial use as a shop, office …
€ 1,550,000
Hotel in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Area 500 m²
A hotel consisting of 10 separate apartments is for sale on the Kassandra Peninsula. Quarrti…
€ 746,387
