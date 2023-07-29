Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Shops for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 1 320 m²
The complex consists of twelve villas in a prestigious area of the Chania region. The villas…
€ 597,110
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Commercial opportunity with land for sale, which includes five under construction houses. Tw…
€ 250,000
Commercial 1 room in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Commercial 1 room
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a two-storey building with an area of 360 sq.m. The building consists of 4 apartmen…
€ 250,000
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 950 m²
It is offered for sale a commercial building, thanks to its central location, real estate wi…
€ 746,387
Commercial 1 room in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
A ground floor commercial space is for sale in Elounda, in an excellent environment and with…
€ 73,000
Hotel 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale recently renovated hotel in the city center of Agios Nikolaos in Eastern Crete. The…
€ 3,900,000
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 900 m²
For sale business premises fully equipped with a total area of 900 square meters.m. in the c…
€ 895,664
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 520 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 520 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The windows offer sea v…
€ 447,832
Commercial 1 room in Karteros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Karteros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale building with a total area of 285 sq.m. The two-story building accommodates 7 apart…
€ 500,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 38 sq.meters in Athens. There is air conditioning. The owners will be l…
€ 79,000
Hotel in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Area 3 200 m²
Commercial building for sale at the construction stage in Thessaloniki. The building, with a…
€ 2,786,512
Commercial in Dounaika, Greece
Commercial
Dounaika, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€ 850,000
