Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
Corfu
142
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
18
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
15
Zakynthos Municipality
14
Municipality of Patras
9
Municipality of Corinth
8
Municipality of Pyrgos
7
Zakynthos
6
demos leukadas
5
Loutraki
5
Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini
5
Ancient Olympia
4
Municipality of Ancient Olympia
4
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
4
Municipal Unit of Patras
4
Corinth
3
demos kephallenias
3
Municipality of Nafplio
3
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
3
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
3
91 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Hotel 1 room
Amoudi, Greece
1
1
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel of 410 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels fo…
Recommend
Hotel
Ioanian Islands, Greece
2 500 m²
€ 2,700,000
Offered for sale hotel 2.500 sq.m is located on a plot of 3.000 sq.m completely renovated. I…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1
1
€ 205,000
For sale building with 6 apartments for rent.The building consists of 4 studios on the groun…
Recommend
Hotel 31 room
Alykanas, Greece
31
1
€ 2,000,000
For sale is a beachfront hotel of 2051 sq. meters on the island of Zante, in Greece. The hot…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Kavos, Greece
1
1
€ 620,000
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach! The property sits o…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Argirades, Greece
1
1
€ 200,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters on the island of Corfu
Recommend
Hotel 29 rooms
Vasiliki, Greece
29
1
€ 1,700,000
For sale hotel of 840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. A view of the se…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
1
1
€ 1,590,000
For sale business of 210 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Spartilas, Greece
1
1
€ 650,000
For sale business of 268 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Agios Georgios, Greece
1
1
€ 2,250,000
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Patras, Greece
1
1
€ 85,000
Offered for sale is a two-storey building of 240 sq.m in the city of Patra. Thproperty is lo…
Recommend
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Agios Gordios, Greece
4
2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Skripero, Greece
1
1
€ 95,000
For sale, a land plot of 2400 sq.m with a building of 160 sq.m. The building consists of 2 a…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale, an operating business - bar-restaurant for 500 seats. It was built in 2008. Its ar…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Kassiopi, Greece
1
1
Price on request
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
1
1
Price on request
A hotel for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consist of three levels, and includes 3…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
1
1
Price on request
We offer you a cozy hotel for sale in the North of the island of Corfu, in a popular summer …
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
demos kerkyras, Greece
1
1
Price on request
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Kato Samiko, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale business of 37000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Lixouri, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale a wonderful hotel on the island of Kefalonia. The hotel consists of 95 rooms and is…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Peroulades, Greece
1
1
Price on request
On the north of Corfu island, in one of the most popular destinations among tourists we offe…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Agii Theodori, Greece
1
1
Price on request
Hotel in Agious Theodorous – Loutraki – Korinthos Agioi Theodoroi is located aro…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
1
4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Acharavi, Greece
1
1
€ 1,100,000
We offer you a cozy 400 sq.m hotel for sale in the North of the beautiful island of Corfu. T…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Korakades, Greece
1
1
€ 3,000,000
A mini cozy hotel for sale on the east coast of Corfu island. The hotel consist of 13 apartm…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Kato Achea, Greece
1
1
€ 2,100,000
The hotel complex is located in the Peloponnese, in the city of Achaia. The central building…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Kato Achea, Greece
1
1
€ 950,000
The hotel - guesthouse is located on the shores of the resort village of Niforeika on the Pe…
Recommend
Hotel 12 rooms
Dassia, Greece
12
2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
7
2
1
€ 1,450,000
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Pisia, Greece
1
1
€ 3,000,000
The hotel is located in the resort town of Loutraki, next to the Spa hydrotherapy centre. It…
Recommend
