  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Pool Restaurants for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

commercial property
237
hotels
117
commercial property
3
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 1 room in Eptalofos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Eptalofos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel of 510 sq.m on the land of 10.000 sq.m. The hotel consists of six …
€ 870,000
Commercial in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 1 200 m²
Offered for sale building 1.200 sq.m. on a plot of 550 sq.m. in the northern suburbs of Athe…
€ 626,965
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
A six-story commercial building of 2.597 sq.m in Dafni area is offered for sale. The buildin…
€ 2,200,000
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 600 m²
The complex consists of three townhouses and four apartments with a total area of 600sq.m . …
€ 348,314
Commercial in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 650 m²
It is proposed for sale a building - an architectural monument of 650 sq.m in the central di…
€ 646,869
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 270 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Heraklion, in Crete. The property consists of:…
€ 1,491,779
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 800 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 800 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer mountain v…
€ 845,905
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale ground floor commercial space of 100 sq.m. which includes equipment for butcher sho…
€ 120,000
Shop in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Shop
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Area 140 m²
Property Code: 1253 - FOR SALE Side to side Shop of total surface 140 m2, on the Ground f…
€ 195,000
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 700 m²
For sale building with an area of 700 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The property is for sale furnish…
€ 497,591
Commercial 1 room in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Commercial 1 room
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
For sale business of 263 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There are solar panels for water he…
€ 330,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 4-storey building in the Municipality of Argyroupoli, in sourth…
€ 850,000
