  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  5. Other

Pool Commercial property for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

commercial property
237
hotels
117
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel 1 room in Katakalos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Katakalos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a new, recently built hotel located in the port Karavos of the vi…
€ 1,200,000
Commercial 1 room in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property which is divided in 2 spaces and a detached house. The two co…
€ 250,000
Hotel in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Area 5 700 m²
We bring to your attention a hotel complex with an area of 5700 sq.m in Halkidiki. The compl…
€ 2,935,789
Hotel 70 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 70 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 70
Bathrooms count 70
Area 4 500 m²
Property Code: HPS3472 - Hotel FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €8.000.000 . This 4500 …
€ 8,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Commercial opportunity with land for sale, which includes five under construction houses. Tw…
€ 250,000
Commercial 1 room in Portes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Portes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 54 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
€ 80,000
Manufacture in Paliouri, Greece
Manufacture
Paliouri, Greece
Area 38 028 m²
Property Code. 3-1146 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €2.500.000 . Discove…
€ 2,404,471
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale is a commercial building, due to its central location, real estate will alw…
€ 1,900,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Α 250 sq.m.,2nd floorprofessionalspace,located near Thessaloniki’s Palace of Jus…
€ 175,000
Commercial 1 room in Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the m…
€ 600,000
Commercial 1 room in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
This real estate item, intended for commercial use, is located on the coastal street of Pira…
€ 2,100,000
Hotel 17 rooms in Kontokali, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Kontokali, Greece
Rooms 17
Number of floors 3
There is an apart-hotel for sale, consisting of two buildings and a swimming pool (7x15m). T…
€ 750,000
