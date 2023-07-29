UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Other
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Other
Pool Commercial property for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
commercial property
237
hotels
117
Other
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel 1 room
Katakalos, Greece
1
1
There is provided for sale a new, recently built hotel located in the port Karavos of the vi…
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
1
1
For sale a commercial property which is divided in 2 spaces and a detached house. The two co…
€ 250,000
Recommend
Hotel
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 700 m²
We bring to your attention a hotel complex with an area of 5700 sq.m in Halkidiki. The compl…
€ 2,935,789
Recommend
Hotel 70 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
70
70
4 500 m²
Property Code: HPS3472 - Hotel FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €8.000.000 . This 4500 …
€ 8,000,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia, Greece
1
1
Commercial opportunity with land for sale, which includes five under construction houses. Tw…
€ 250,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Portes, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 54 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
€ 80,000
Recommend
Manufacture
Paliouri, Greece
38 028 m²
Property Code. 3-1146 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €2.500.000 . Discove…
€ 2,404,471
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
1
1
Offered for sale is a commercial building, due to its central location, real estate will alw…
€ 1,900,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
1
Α 250 sq.m.,2nd floorprofessionalspace,located near Thessaloniki’s Palace of Jus…
€ 175,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the m…
€ 600,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
1
1
This real estate item, intended for commercial use, is located on the coastal street of Pira…
€ 2,100,000
Recommend
Hotel 17 rooms
Kontokali, Greece
17
3
There is an apart-hotel for sale, consisting of two buildings and a swimming pool (7x15m). T…
€ 750,000
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL