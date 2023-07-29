UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Other
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Other
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
commercial property
237
hotels
117
Other
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
450 m²
Offered for sale unfinished business of 6 apartments in the cosmopolitan Elund, Crete. Busin…
€ 686,676
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Agios, Greece
1
1
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
Hotel
Greece, Greece
494 m²
Three-story hotel for sale in a picturesque village. The building consists of: - Commercial …
€ 895,664
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 140 m²
For sale building with an area of 1140 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The building is located at 2 le…
€ 477,688
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
District of Heraklion, Greece
1
1
Commercial property for sale with metal construction just 100 meters from the coast of Herak…
€ 1,600,000
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
For sale business with a total area of 900 square meters in the Olympic Riviera. The busines…
€ 447,832
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 239 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
€ 130,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1
1
In one of the most prestigious areas of the island of Rhodes, near the capital there is a th…
€ 4,000,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 5127 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city opens up from …
€ 3,750,000
Recommend
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
580 m²
For sale building with an area of 580 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The facility has air conditionin…
€ 2,985,548
Recommend
Hotel
Athens, Greece
This beautiful Hotel for sale in Akrotiri Chania Crete offers 15 apartments ranging from one…
€ 1,300,000
Recommend
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 720 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel 100 meters from the sea on the island of Evea. The total buil…
€ 1,791,329
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL