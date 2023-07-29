Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  5. Other

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

commercial property
237
hotels
117
Other To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 450 m²
Offered for sale unfinished business of 6 apartments in the cosmopolitan Elund, Crete. Busin…
€ 686,676
Hotel 1 room in Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
€ 1,200,000
Hotel in Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
Area 494 m²
Three-story hotel for sale in a picturesque village. The building consists of: - Commercial …
€ 895,664
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 140 m²
For sale building with an area of 1140 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The building is located at 2 le…
€ 477,688
Commercial 1 room in District of Heraklion, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Commercial property for sale with metal construction just 100 meters from the coast of Herak…
€ 1,600,000
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 900 m²
For sale business with a total area of 900 square meters in the Olympic Riviera. The busines…
€ 447,832
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 239 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
€ 130,000
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
In one of the most prestigious areas of the island of Rhodes, near the capital there is a th…
€ 4,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 5127 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city opens up from …
€ 3,750,000
Hotel in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Area 580 m²
For sale building with an area of 580 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The facility has air conditionin…
€ 2,985,548
Hotel in Athens, Greece
Hotel
Athens, Greece
This beautiful Hotel for sale in Akrotiri Chania Crete offers 15 apartments ranging from one…
€ 1,300,000
Hotel in Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
Area 1 720 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel 100 meters from the sea on the island of Evea. The total buil…
€ 1,791,329
