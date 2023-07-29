UAE
Realting.com
Commercial
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Other
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
commercial property
237
hotels
117
Other
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
180 m²
On one of the central streets of Glyfada, it is proposed for sale a commercial premises with…
€ 577,206
Recommend
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
737 m²
Office space for sale in a multi-story building in the center of Athens is offered for sale.…
€ 885,713
Recommend
Commercial
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
800 m²
Three separate houses, 270 sq.m. each, on a plot of 2300 sq.m. Cottages are located in Thess…
€ 1,592,292
Recommend
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
850 m²
We bring to your attention a residential complex consisting of five townhouses, located near…
€ 746,387
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
20 000 m²
Commercial building for sale in the area of the airport of Thessaloniki. The two-tier buildi…
€ 7,961,462
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 320 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace and air conditioning. The…
€ 1,800,000
Recommend
Hotel
Greece, Greece
533 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 533 sq.m on the Sithonia Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The win…
€ 1,174,316
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1
1
There is provided for sale a residential complex located in Attica, in the district Glyka Ne…
€ 1,000,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Grevena, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 1500 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
€ 1,050,000
Recommend
Hotel
Athens, Greece
Unfinished three - storey building 399sq.m. in front of the sea in the area of Koinyra in Th…
€ 500,000
Recommend
Commercial
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
262 m²
For sale business of 262 square meters on the Ionian Islands. The windows offer sea views, m…
€ 447,832
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Ganochora, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€ 525,000
Recommend
