Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Greece
  4. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  5. Offices

Pool Offices for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

commercial property
237
hotels
117
commercial property
3
Office To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Commercial space for sale in a prominent location consisting of the following: Basement: 100…
€ 2,000,000
Commercial in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 480 m²
It is proposed for sale a unique facility in the elite area of Kolonaki Restaurant - a bar w…
€ 1,791,329
Hotel 1 room in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 220sq.m in Athos peninsula, Halkidiki. The building is divided in 2 floo…
€ 620,000
Hotel in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale a cozy hotel of 400 sq.m in Roda, in the very north of the beautiful island of Corf…
€ 1,094,701
Commercial 1 room in Plagiari, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business space fully equipped with a total area of 900 sq.m. in a central spot of t…
€ 900,000
Warehouse 1 bedroom in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 1 bedroom
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Property Code: 3-887 - Shop FOR SALE in Menemeni Center for €53.000. This 59 sq. m. Shop is…
€ 52,745
Hotel 138 rooms in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Hotel 138 rooms
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Rooms 138
Fantastic 4 star resort: in a beautiful paradise with a private beach! The hotel is located …
€ 22,000,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The is offered for sale a unique property located in the historical city center of Athens A …
€ 695,000
Hotel 15 rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 15
Number of floors 4
Hotel for sale in Agios Nikolaos.The hotel is 150 meters from Agios Nikolaos Marina, 200 met…
€ 700,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 850 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€ 1,350,000
Investment 1 bedroom in Athens, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Property Code: 3-884 - Business FOR SALE in Sikies Agioi Theodoroi for €33.000. This 50 sq. …
€ 32,841
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
For sale a complex of 3 luxury villas near Agios Nikolaos. Each villa consists of 3 bedrooms…
€ 3,781,694
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir