UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Office
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Offices
Seaview Offices for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
commercial property
237
hotels
117
commercial property
3
Office
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Patras, Greece
1
1
Α 2-star hotel, of 800 sqm, located in a central spot of Patras, is for sale. It has 2…
€ 1,400,000
Recommend
Hotel
Greece, Greece
600 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 600 sq.m on the peninsula of Sithonia, Halkidiki. The hotel c…
€ 1,940,606
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Portes, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 54 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
€ 80,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1
1
There is provided for sale a property that is intended for commercial use, and is located in…
€ 1,050,000
Recommend
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 000 m²
For sale business of 1000 sq.m in Athens. The property is for sale furnished. A residential …
€ 2,288,920
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1
1
1
For sale business of 550 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with …
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
774 m²
For sale 5-story building of 774 sq.m on a plot of 255 sq.m in Athens
€ 895,664
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1
1
For sale business of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€ 250,000
Recommend
Commercial
Xiro Chorio, Greece
5
1
For sale a commercial property of 245sq.m, in a quiet settlement of Rethymno city. It consis…
€ 375,000
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
9
300 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 300 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The hotel is located at 2 le…
€ 328,410
Recommend
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
4 000 m²
Property Code: HPS6 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €7.040.000. This 4 sq. m. Hote…
€ 7,040,000
Recommend
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
410 m²
For sale is a complex with 3 villas, and a swimming pool of 50 sq.m in Tasos. The villas are…
€ 1,343,497
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL