Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian

Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Corfu
142
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
18
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
15
Zakynthos Municipality
14
Municipality of Patras
9
Municipality of Corinth
8
Municipality of Pyrgos
7
Zakynthos
6
Show more
63 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Palaiokastritsa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
For sale building with 6 apartments for rent.The building consists of 4 studios on the groun…
Commercial 1 room in archaia pheneos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
archaia pheneos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Commercial 1 room in Aria, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Aria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners will be …
Hotel 29 rooms in Vasiliki, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms
Vasiliki, Greece
Rooms 29
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale hotel of 840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. A view of the se…
Commercial 1 room in Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,590,000
For sale business of 210 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Hotel 1 room in Kokkini, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
Commercial 1 room in Skripero, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Skripero, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale, a land plot of 2400 sq.m with a building of 160 sq.m. The building consists of 2 a…
Commercial 1 room in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale, an operating business - bar-restaurant for 500 seats. It was built in 2008. Its ar…
Commercial 1 room in Kato Samiko, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kato Samiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale business of 37000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese
Hotel 8 bedrooms in Acharavi, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale hotel of 532 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Hotel 1 room in Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
Hotel 1 room in Korakades, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Korakades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
A mini cozy hotel for sale on the east coast of Corfu island. The hotel consist of 13 apartm…
Commercial in Loutraki, Greece
Commercial
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale business of 486 sq.meters in Loutraki. There is a fireplace, air conditioning and a…
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Rethi, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Rethi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
The hotel is situated in one of the most famous regions of Peloponnese- Trikala Corinthias. …
Hotel 12 rooms in Dassia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 12
Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
Commercial 1 room in Kontokali, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kontokali, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
In the exclusive area of Corfu for sale business space.Business space has an area of 135 squ…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
Hotel 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
The hotel is located in the resort town of Loutraki, next to the Spa hydrotherapy centre. It…
Hotel 1 room in Tsilivi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Tsilivi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
The hotel is located in the village of Tsilivi in the south-east of Zakynthos island. The co…
Commercial 1 room in Fryni, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Fryni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale business of 262 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. There is air conditioning, heating and…
Commercial 1 room in lakkes, Greece
Commercial 1 room
lakkes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale a 3-storey building in the village of Kranidi, Peloponnese. The ground floor consis…
Commercial 1 room in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The owners will be le…
Commercial 1 room in Agia Sotira, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,060,000
For sale a residential complex of 3-storey stone houses, it is located close to the town of …
Hotel 1 room in koroneia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
koroneia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
Commercial 1 room in Pisia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
There is provided for sale a complex of two maisonettes in the resort town of Loutraki. A tw…
Commercial 2 bedrooms in kallithea, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,130,000
This commercial property is located in Loutraki is one of the most famous and popular resort…
Commercial 1 room in kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,300,000
We offer you a price offer for the acquisition of five-story building in the remarkable coas…
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Lykoporia, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the mountai…
Commercial real estate in kato dimenio, Greece
Commercial real estate
kato dimenio, Greece
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
We Offer for sale a 4-floor building of 1000 sq.m. On the basement there is an unfinished sp…
Realting.com
Go