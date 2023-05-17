UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Mountain View Commercial property for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
Corfu
142
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
18
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
15
Zakynthos Municipality
14
Municipality of Patras
9
Municipality of Corinth
8
Municipality of Pyrgos
7
Zakynthos
6
demos leukadas
5
Loutraki
5
Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini
5
Ancient Olympia
4
Municipality of Ancient Olympia
4
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
4
Municipal Unit of Patras
4
Corinth
3
demos kephallenias
3
Municipality of Nafplio
3
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
3
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
63 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Commercial 1 room
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1
1
€ 205,000
For sale building with 6 apartments for rent.The building consists of 4 studios on the groun…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
archaia pheneos, Greece
1
1
€ 1,200,000
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Aria, Greece
1
1
€ 1,500,000
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners will be …
Recommend
Hotel 29 rooms
Vasiliki, Greece
29
1
€ 1,700,000
For sale hotel of 840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. A view of the se…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Kastro, Greece
1
1
€ 1,590,000
For sale business of 210 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Kokkini, Greece
1
1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
Recommend
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Agios Gordios, Greece
4
2
€ 600,000
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Skripero, Greece
1
1
€ 95,000
For sale, a land plot of 2400 sq.m with a building of 160 sq.m. The building consists of 2 a…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale, an operating business - bar-restaurant for 500 seats. It was built in 2008. Its ar…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Kato Samiko, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale business of 37000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese
Recommend
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Acharavi, Greece
11
5
1
€ 390,000
For sale hotel of 532 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground fl…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Analipsi, Greece
1
4
€ 2,500,000
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Korakades, Greece
1
1
€ 3,000,000
A mini cozy hotel for sale on the east coast of Corfu island. The hotel consist of 13 apartm…
Recommend
Commercial
Loutraki, Greece
7
2
3
€ 320,000
For sale business of 486 sq.meters in Loutraki. There is a fireplace, air conditioning and a…
Recommend
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Rethi, Greece
6
3
1
€ 350,000
The hotel is situated in one of the most famous regions of Peloponnese- Trikala Corinthias. …
Recommend
Hotel 12 rooms
Dassia, Greece
12
2
€ 900,000
A 660 sq.m hotel located on a hillside in the area of Gouvia, close to Govino bay in the eas…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Kontokali, Greece
1
1
€ 200,000
In the exclusive area of Corfu for sale business space.Business space has an area of 135 squ…
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
7
2
1
€ 1,450,000
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Pisia, Greece
1
1
€ 3,000,000
The hotel is located in the resort town of Loutraki, next to the Spa hydrotherapy centre. It…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Tsilivi, Greece
1
1
€ 1,500,000
The hotel is located in the village of Tsilivi in the south-east of Zakynthos island. The co…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Fryni, Greece
1
1
€ 450,000
For sale business of 262 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. There is air conditioning, heating and…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
lakkes, Greece
1
1
€ 2,000,000
For sale a 3-storey building in the village of Kranidi, Peloponnese. The ground floor consis…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Agii Anargyri, Greece
1
1
€ 640,000
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The owners will be le…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Agia Sotira, Greece
1
1
€ 1,060,000
For sale a residential complex of 3-storey stone houses, it is located close to the town of …
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
koroneia, Greece
1
1
€ 700,000
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Pisia, Greece
1
1
€ 1,200,000
There is provided for sale a complex of two maisonettes in the resort town of Loutraki. A tw…
Recommend
Commercial 2 bedrooms
kallithea, Greece
2
1
1
€ 2,130,000
This commercial property is located in Loutraki is one of the most famous and popular resort…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
kallithea, Greece
1
1
€ 2,300,000
We offer you a price offer for the acquisition of five-story building in the remarkable coas…
Recommend
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
3
1
1
€ 620,000
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the mountai…
Recommend
Commercial real estate
kato dimenio, Greece
15
8
1
€ 3,000,000
We Offer for sale a 4-floor building of 1000 sq.m. On the basement there is an unfinished sp…
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL