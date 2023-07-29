Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Manufacture buildings for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercial 1 room in Schinoussa, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Schinoussa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 220 sq.meters in Cyclades. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
€ 700,000
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€ 110,000
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 900 m²
For sale business with a total area of 900 square meters in the Olympic Riviera. The busines…
€ 447,832
Hotel in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Area 420 m²
A mini-hotel of 420 sq.m in the village of Akharavi in the north of Korfu Island is for sale…
€ 408,025
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 2 800 m²
For sale industrial building with an area of 2800 sq.m located 2.5 km. from the city of Kate…
€ 796,146
Hotel in Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
Area 363 m²
For sale is an apartment complex of 363 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula. The complex…
€ 945,424
Commercial in Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 620 m²
Ref: 1121 - For sale Voula 4-storey building under construction total area 620 sq.m. Built i…
€ 1,000,000
Commercial in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 2 500 m²
For sale Beach Bar in a resort village near Chania. The business is on the first line and oc…
€ 597,110
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
This piece of real estate consists of 2 levels, each one has a square 42 sq.m. This unit is …
€ 121,000
Commercial 1 room in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 640 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
€ 700,000
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Máleme, Greece
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Máleme, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
This apartment hotel for sale in Maleme, Platanias, Chania is an amazing opportunity for inv…
€ 1,490,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Kato Chorion, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Kato Chorion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 750 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the mountain opens up from …
€ 500,000
