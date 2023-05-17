UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Investment
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Real estate for investment
Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
Investment
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
212 m²
€ 620,442
For sale a residential complex of 220 square meters in the tourist village of the Athos Peni…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Fourka, Greece
1
1
€ 120,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from …
Recommend
Hotel
Pyrgadikia, Greece
600 m²
-1
€ 1,950,000
Pirgadikia SALE Hotel 23 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Levels, New Building, Parking, Warehouse, View, …
Recommend
Commercial 1 bedroom
Sisi, Greece
3
2
1
€ 130,000
For sale business of 92 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. Th…
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Dassia, Greece
1
1
€ 400,000
On the island of Corfu, in a place called Dassia, for sale there is an apart-hotel which is …
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Svoronos, Greece
1
1
€ 650,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Recommend
Commercial 6 rooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
6
6
380 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 621619 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €300.000 . This 380 sq. m. …
Recommend
Hotel 32 rooms
Pefkochori, Greece
32
1
€ 4,200,000
We offer for sale a hotel, located on the seafront, in a popular resort town, on the peninsu…
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1
1
€ 215,000
Office space for sale with an area of 148 sq.m. is located in the Kallithea area
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
District of Heraklion, Greece
1
1
€ 299,000
Business space for sale with good commercial appearance on a busy pedestrian street in the c…
Recommend
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
3 000 m²
€ 5,003,567
The hotel is for sale located on an area of 20,000 square meters, an approximate area for li…
Recommend
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
30 m²
2
€ 45,000
For sale office space of 30 sqm in Kavala. It consists of a single space and is located on t…
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL