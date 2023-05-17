Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Real estate for investment

Mountain View Investment properties for Sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Investment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Hotel in South Aegean, Greece
Hotel
South Aegean, Greece
Area 212 m²
€ 620,442
For sale a residential complex of 220 square meters in the tourist village of the Athos Peni…
Commercial 1 room in Fourka, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from …
Hotel in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
€ 1,950,000
Pirgadikia SALE Hotel 23 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Levels, New Building, Parking, Warehouse, View, …
Commercial 1 bedroom in Sisi, Greece
Commercial 1 bedroom
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale business of 92 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. Th…
Hotel 1 room in Dassia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
On the island of Corfu, in a place called Dassia, for sale there is an apart-hotel which is …
Commercial 1 room in Svoronos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Commercial 6 rooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 6 rooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 621619 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €300.000 . This 380 sq. m. …
Hotel 32 rooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 32 rooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 32
Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
We offer for sale a hotel, located on the seafront, in a popular resort town, on the peninsu…
Commercial 1 room in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
Office space for sale with an area of 148 sq.m. is located in the Kallithea area
Commercial 1 room in District of Heraklion, Greece
Commercial 1 room
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 299,000
Business space for sale with good commercial appearance on a busy pedestrian street in the c…
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
€ 5,003,567
The hotel is for sale located on an area of 20,000 square meters, an approximate area for li…
Office 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2
€ 45,000
For sale office space of 30 sqm in Kavala. It consists of a single space and is located on t…
Realting.com
Go